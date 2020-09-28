According to the Arkansas Department of Health, new cases of COVID-19 have risen by 786 to 79,521 with 6,824 active and 71,509 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 35 to 496 with 99 on ventilators.
Deaths went up by 23 to 1,183.
Probable cases rose by 21 to 2,528 with 318 probable active cases and 2,064 probable recoveries. There have been 146 probable deaths.
The state received results for 7,056 PCR tests.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 74, Sebastian with 37, Craighead with 29, Garland with 26 and Faulkner with 25.
In Saline County, there have been 2,089 cases — 2,008 confirmed and 81 probable. There are 153 active cases — 147 probable and six confirmed. The recovered cases are at 1,912 — 1,839 confirmed and 73 probable. There have been 23 deaths — 21 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country there have been 7,139,734 cases with 2,766,304 recoveries and 204,967 deaths.
"It’s critical that we all continue following the guidance of our public health officials to slow the spread of this virus," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "I will have updates on our testing efforts and the White House Task Force report at tomorrow’s weekly briefing.”
The Saline Courier continues to provide updates on COVID-19.