According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state has 817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 102,405 with 7,829 active and 92,827 recovered.
Hospitalizations went up by two to 668 with 101 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by five to 1,737.
The ADH reported 345 new probable cases for a probable total of 8,469 with 1,967 active probable cases, 6,338 probable recoveries and 163 probable deaths.
The state received results for 11,069 PCR tests and 1,329 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 101, Washington with 95, Pulaski with 92, Sebastian with 53 and Craighead with 46.
Saline County has had 2,965 cases — 2,673 confirmed and 292 probable. There are currently 283 active cases — 195 confirmed and 88 probable. Recoveries are up to 2,650 — 2,448 confirmed and 202 probable. Deaths are at 31 — 29 confirmed and two probable.
Nationally, there have been 9,007,298 cases with 3,554,336 recoveries and 229,293 deaths.