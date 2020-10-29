The Arkansas Department of Health released numbers showing 837 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. The confirmed cumulative total is up to 101,588 with 7,672 confirmed active cases and 92,172 recovered.
Hospitalizations went up four to 666 with 100 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 18 to 1,732.
AHC reported 235 new probable cases for a probable total of 8,124 with 1,794 active, 6,168 recovered and 162 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,906 PCR tests and 1,241 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Garland 108, Pulaski with 95, Washington with 90, Benton with 76 and Craighead with 52.
Saline County has had 2,916 cases — 2,646 confirmed and 270 probable. Active cases are at 266 — 192 confirmed and 74 probable. There have been 2,619 recoveries — 2,425 confirmed and 194 probable. Deaths in the county are at 30 with 28 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 8,922,632 cases with 3,518,140 recoveries and 228,370 deaths.