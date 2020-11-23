New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 912, according the the Arkansas Department of Health, with 129,405 confirmed cumulative cases, 12,252 active confirmed cases and 113,946 recoveries.
Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 974 with 164 on ventilators.
Deaths went up by 30 to 2,191.
ADH reported 105 new probable cases for a probable cumulative total of 16,785 with 3,475 probable active cases, 13,113 recovered and 196 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,693 PCR tests and 890 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 157, Washington with 75, Benton with 69, Sebastian with 57 and Saline with 54.
Saline County has had 4,367 cumulative cases — 3,682 confirmed and 685 probable. Active cases are at 617 — 446 confirmed and 171 probable. There have been 3,695 recoveries — 3,184 confirmed and 511 probable. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 54 deaths in the county — 51 confirmed and three probable.
The United States has had 12,349,443 cases with 4,526,635 recoveries and 257,274 deaths.