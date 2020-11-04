The Arkansas Department of Health released its COVID-19 update Wednesday, showing 914 new confirmed cases of the virus for a cumulative confirmed total of 106,137 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 7,837 active confirmed cases and 96,433 recoveries.
Hospitalizations dropped by 25 to 642 with 111 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 21 to 1,854.
ADH reported 379 new probable cases with 2,173 with probable active cases, 7,329 recoveries and 172 probable deaths.
The state received results for 8,193 PCR tests and 1,167 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 121, Craighead with 112, Washington with 95, Benton with 87 and Sebastian with 49.
Saline County has had 3,173 cumulative cases — 2,834 confirmed and 339 probable. Active cases are at 331 — 235 confirmed and 96 probable. There have been 2,803 recoveries — 2,562 confirmed and 241 probable. Deaths since the start of the pandemic are up to 38 — 36 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 9,441,473 cases with 3,705,130 recoveries and 233,265 deaths.