The Arkansas Department of Health numbers Wednesday show 1,207 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 113, 943 cases with 10,399 active confirmed cases and 101,583 recoveries.
“(Wednesday) we saw another record number of reported new cases,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the daily report.
Hospitalizations went down by nine to 801 with 116 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 13 to 1,947.
ADH reported 755 new probable cases for a probable total of 12,254 with 3,292 active probable cases, 8,782 recoveries and 179 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 9,390 PCR tests and 2,247 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 172, Benton with 144, Garland with 136, Washington with 121 and Sebastian with 116.
Saline County has had 3,574 cumulative cases — 3,093 confirmed and 481 probable. Active cases are at 510 — 331 confirmed and 179 probable. There have been 3,019 recoveries — 2,719 confirmed and 300 probable. Deaths is the county are up to 44 — 42 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 10,339,570 total cases with 3,961,873 recoveries and 240,521 deaths.