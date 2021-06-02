According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, there were 130 new confirmed cases bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 266,856 with 1,099 active confirmed cases.
Probable cases rose by 112 to 74,836 with 559 probable active cases.
There was one new probable death for a total of 1,207.
Hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 190 with 37 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,473 PCR tests and 628 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 37, Benton with 21 and Saline with 18.
Saline County has had 12,170 cumulative cases — 8,977 confirmed and 3,193 probable. Active cases are at 107 — 61 confirmed and 46 probable. There have been 11,888 recoveries — 8,769 confirmed and 3,119 probable. The county has had 172 deaths — 145 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,303,472 cases with 595,770 deaths.
Arkansas has received 2,643,720 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,986,807 or 75.2 percent. There are 238,262 partially immunized and 907,869 fully immunized.