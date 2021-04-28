According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 179 to a cumulative total of 262,607 with 1,293 confirmed active.
Probable cases increased by 112 to 72,682 with 615 active.
There was one new confirmed death bringing the total to 4,547.
Hospitalizations went up by eight to 165 with 27 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,677 PCR tests and 1,055 antigen.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 43, Benton with 34 and Pulaski with 28.
Saline County has had 11,843 cumulative cases — 8,773 confirmed and 3,069 probable. Active cases are at 52 — 33 confirmed and 19 probable. There have been 11,621 recoveries — 8,598 confirmed and 3,023 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,214,382 cases with 574,156 deaths.
The state has received 2,506,380 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,680,145 doses or 67 percent. There have been 296,448 people partially immunized and 718,685 people fully immunized.