“Broadband isn’t a luxury, it’s moved itself into a traditional utility that is crucial to have for kids’ education, health care and occupations,” said County Judge Matt Brumley at the inaugural meeting of the Saline County Broadband Committee, held at the Saline County Career Technical Campus on Tuesday morning.
New committee seeks internet for all
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- New committee seeks internet for all
- Jefferson represents at SEC Media Days
- Black Sox rout in tuneup heading into state
- BNPD hires peer recovery specialist to help with substance abuse
- Local teens earn Girl Scout highest award of achievement
- JPs OK resolution to utilize federal funds for roundabout
- Arkansas Missing Persons Event hosted in Saline County
- JPs hear second reading of library ordinance
Most Popular
Articles
- Director: Bryant parks face uncertain future
- Prayer vigil planned for Benton man missing since 2021
- Arkansas Missing Persons Event hosted in Saline County
- Prayer vigil held for Benton man missing since 2021
- JPs OK resolution to utilize federal funds for roundabout
- Benton’s Braylen Russell to announce decision
- Leaving a Legacy: Houston cements herself in state record book
- JPs hear second reading of library ordinance
- Summerwood Sports in full effect
- Benton’s Russell recommits to Hogs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.