According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday, there were 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 260,696. Active confirmed cases are down 14 to 1,107.
Probable cases rose by 107 to 71,750 with 556 active.
Confirmed deaths went up by two to 4,516 and probable deaths increased by six to 1,157.
Hospitalizations decreased by eight to 148 with 19 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,912 PCR tests and 901 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 55, Pulaski with 36 and Benton with 34.
Saline County has had 11,762 cumulative cases — 8,720 confirmed and 3,042 probable. Active cases are at 30 — 18 confirmed and 12 probable. There have been 11,563 recoveries — 8,560 confirmed and 3,003 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 31,343,887 cases with 563,426 deaths.
The state has received 2,038,800 doses of vaccine and given 1,427,096 or 70 percent. So far, 256,787 people have been partially immunized and 560,168 have been fully immunized.