The new Charity for Children golf tournament will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County and the Bryant Rotary Kids Closet.
The four-person scramble is scheduled for a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Aug. 16, at Hurricane Golf Course.
"We want to make it a good first event," said Jeff Hamm, one of the event's organizers.
The tournament is being organized by Hamm, a Benton alderman, and former Mayor David Mattingly, through his foundation to honor his son, the Jeff Mattingly Foundation.
Hamm said when Mattingly approached him to create this event, each chose a nonprofit to benefit. Mattingly's is the holiday food program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
Hamm decided he wanted to benefit the Kids Closet, which provides clothing to area children in need. He wanted to help fund the closet's upcoming expansion to allow it to serve more children and begin offering items for toddlers and babies.
Hamm called the event Mattingly's "brain child."
"He has a heart for children," Hamm said.
Registration for tournament the day of will begin at 11 a.m. Gifford Powell, from Backyard Burgers, will provide lunch at 11:30 a.m. to tournament participants.
Lost 40 will be providing refreshments for players on the course.
There will be a putting contest, closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Hamm said there will be prizes for the contest winners.
Ed Buckner, of THV 11, will be the special guest for the golf tournament.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place for each division. The divisions depend on how many teams sign up to play. Hamm hopes to have 20 or more teams take part in the inaugural tournament.
Each player will receive a goody bag with snacks, items from sponsors and golf balls from Srixon Golf.
The event sponsors are Everett Buick GMC, Ashley Home Store, Big Red Stores, First Security Bank and Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors.
Hamm said there are still $100 hole sponsorships available. Anyone interested can call him at 501-860-3057 or email lhpro@aol.com. He added anyone with questions regarding the tournament can also contact him.
Hamm is excited that the event benefits an organization in Benton and one in Bryant.
"I think it is good for us to get something started in Saline County that ties both cities together," he said.
He added that between the two beneficiaries, the tournament covers a wide array of children.
The cost to play in the tournament is $75 per person. Hamm said they plan to have entry forms at different locations around Benton and Bryant for people to pick up to register.
"It is taking care of children in the Benton and Bryant community and we should always take care of children," Hamm said.