The city of Haskell now has its own pharmacy and clinic located beside Harmony Grove schools at 2323 Arkansas 229.
The two newest businesses in the town held a joint open house and grand opening to give the community a chance to check them out and enjoy hot dogs with both sets of staff.
Mary Beth Kelloms, who owns the building where the two businesses are located, with her husband Andy, called the event "historic" for Haskell.
"We are excited about this," she said.
The Kelloms grilled hot dogs and both businesses had drawings for giveaways.
They were grateful to have representatives of the contractors who helped make the building a reality at the grand opening, including Randy Beaty, of R & B Excavating LLC, Adam Ricketts, of Ricketts Plumbing, Jimmy Dixon, of Madison Paving & Construction, Starla Jones, of Jones Glass, Mike Rushing, of Malvern National Bank, and Chad Kemp of Reed's Metal Inc.
Harrison Family Pharmacy is co-owned by Ray Bob and Laura Harrison. Ray Bob is the pharmacist. Their children Seth, 8, and Becca, 4, have been helping them around the new store.
Ray Bob and Janice Brown, the pharmacy technician, have worked together for several years. They began together working at USA Drug. In 2013, they started working together at Fred's Pharmacy in Haskell. In 2018, when they found out Fred's was selling off its pharmacy business, Ray Bob started looking for a location to start a hometown pharmacy in Haskell.
He had been unsuccessful until a customer introduced him to the Kelloms. He asked them about building a pharmacy with a clinic beside it. He had already talked to Haskell Family Medical Clinic's APRN Kacey Kiker about the idea because he believes having a pharmacy and clinic side-by-side is better for patients.
"A pharmacy and doctor's office do well together," he said.
Mary Beth said she and Andy were planning to build a strip mall in the space. It was already cleared. She believes God put the timing together for this to happen.
The Kelloms also own another strip mall and mini storage in Haskell.
She feels this offers convenience to Haskell and the location allows for a relationship with the school.
Along with prescriptions, the pharmacy has over-the-counter medications and gift items, including many from Saline County-based companies.
Ray Bob said he loves the Haskell community, which he added is growing.
"We are excited to bring a hometown pharmacy back to Haskell to take care of the community and the city," he said.
Many of his patients are ones he became close to while working for Fred's, several of which have become his friends. He believes building a relationship with his patients is important to being a pharmacist.
The pharmacy is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Next door to the pharmacy is Haskell Family Medical Clinic.
"I felt it was a great opportunity to provided needed care to residents in the community," Kiker said.
The clinic is a family practice clinic. While it accepts walk-in patients, it is not an urgent care. Kiker said she wants to take care of her patients short-term and long-term medical needs. She wants to help them manage their wellness.
She thinks the clinic will be convenient for students and teachers. They can take care of their medical needs without having to make a long trip.
Her collaborating physician is Dr. Absolom Tillie, of Pinnancle Physicians Group in Malvern. He is a resource she can go to if she needs anything.
Along with Kiker, the staff at the clinic includes Office Manager Gloria Anderson and LPN Pamela Jenkins.
In the near future, Kiker plans to offer a free walk-in wellness screening for the public. She is still working out the details, but will announce it soon.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.