Beloved musical "Mary Poppins" will be the first musical to sing and dance its way across the new Love Auditorium in Bryant High School's brand new "state-of-the-art" Fine Arts Center.
The play is based on the book by P.L. Travers and classic Disney movie.
There will be six performances, two of which will be for Bryant students and staff only.
The public performances will be at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 14.
"I am humbled by the whole experience," Jeremy Clay, drama teacher and the show's director, said.
He is excited to working in the new space. In his 21-year career as a drama teacher, Clay said every school he has been at has promised new facilities. Bryant is the first to actually deliver.
"The advantage it gives students and the production value are through the roof," he said.
He said two big additions are a fly system and a video system that allows the facility to record performances and even stream them. There is a video feed to TVs in the lobby and a sound feed to the bathrooms so audience members don't miss anything.
"It is just a wonderful facility," Clay said.
He said the orchestra pit is more like what is used in professional show and allows the orchestra to be close to the stage. It also has a clear communications system and twin spot lights.
"I can't wait to show what we are capable of," he said.
The production has flown in a technician from ZFX to allow Mary, Burt and the children to truly fly through the show.
Clay is no stranger to "Mary Poppins." He portrayed Mr. Banks in the Royal Theatre's production of the show. He feels it is a fantastic show with beautiful music. The show includes songs that didn't make it into the original film along with the classics people love, including "A Spoonful of Sugar."
Clay said most of the students are nervous but excited for the show. They are working hard to bring everything together in time to open.
The cast includes students as young as 10 up to seniors who are 18. There are 37 students in the cast.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can purchased at the box office or online at www.our.show/bryanthighschool/mary.
During the shows, there will be a silent auction held in the lobby to help raise funds for the program. Items available include Disney trips.
T-shirts will also be on sale.
Clay wants the public to see the value of the facility and what it means to the community and the students. He views the FAC as a place to nurture passions. Even if students don't end up pursuing an acting career or working back stage, he still believes the experiences they get from the program will be valuable to them.
"If you come and see the show you'll be able to really see the importance of what we do," Clay said.
The cast for the show includes:
• Brennon Humphry - Bert
• Anslee Clay - Mary Poppins
• Stanley Robinson - George Banks
• Meredith Medford - Winifred Banks
• Harper Keith - Jane
• Braden Lisowe - Michael
• Amber Thompson - Katie Nanna/sweep/Queen Victoria/Customer
• Connor Rennells - policeman/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Sarah Wagner - Miss Lark/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Eli Hill - Admiral Boom/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Griffin Squires - Mrs. Brill/clerk
• Jack Clay - Robertson Ay/parkgoer/sweep
• Larry Smith - park keeper/clerk/sweep
• Matthew Tribble - Neleus/bank chairman/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Lexie Ellis - Miss Andrew/parkgoer/customer
• Lydia Fitch - Miss Smythe/parkgoer/sweep
• Veronika Tripp - Mrs. Corry/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Anna Barnes - Annie/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Ruth Rinehart - Fannie/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Maxton Preuninger - Valentine/parkgoer/sweep
• Savannah Rye - Monkey Toy/ parkgoer/sweep
• Molly Austin - Porcelain Doll/parkgoer/sweep
• Aubree Fish - Raggedy Ann/parkgoer/sweep/KF
• Ashlyn Fish - Raggedy Andy/parkgoer/sweep/KF
• Madeline Welch - Teddy Bear/ parkgoer/sweep/KF
• Nyla Newton - Ballerina/parkgoer/sweep/KF
• Carson Clay - Von Hussler/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Ethan Davis - John Northbrook/sweep/parkgoer/customer
• Shelby Loftis - Bird Woman/parkgoer/sweep
• Isaiah Allen - Punch/sweeps/parkgoers/customers
• McKenzie Hicks, Stephanie Anderson, Allie Pabon, Olivia Maines, Haven Gulledge, Hailee Moffett and Taylor Bumann - sweeps/parkgoers/customers