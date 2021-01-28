According to the Arkansas Department of Health, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose 1,471 to 232,338 cumulative confirmed cases with 12,171 confirmed active and 216,277 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 421 to 58,518 with 5,376 probable active cases and 52,218 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up 25 and probable deaths rose by 17.
Hospitalizations decreased by 33 to 996 with 143 on ventilators.
The state received results for 10,326 PCR tests and 3,195 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 303, Benton with 229, Washington with 177, Garland with 129 and Faulkner with 84.
Saline County has had 10,199 cumulative cases — 7,723 confirmed and 2,476 probable. Active cases are at 685 — 465 confirmed and 220 probable. The county has had 9,366 recoveries — 7,131 confirmed and 2,235 probable. The county has 146 deaths — 125 confirmed and 21 probable.
Nationally there have been 25,721,273 cases with 432,127 deaths.
"Today's report shows over 1,200 fewer cases with higher testing than last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said with the report. "The decline, as well as a decrease in active cases, shows good trends, but another day of over 40 deaths reminds us that this virus is still present in all corners of the state. We continue to work to slow the spread."