New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen by 2,282 to a confirmed total of 165,512, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active confirmed cases are at 16,446 with 146,287 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 757 to 29,031 with 5,213 active confirmed cases and 23,458 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 30 to 2,755 and probable deaths went up by eight to 357.
Hospitalizations rose by five to 1,084 with 188 on ventilators.
The state received results for 14,056 PCR tests and 3,275 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 326, Pulaski with 288, Benton with 226, Craighead with 153 and Saline with 113.
In Saline County there have been 6,485 total cases — 5,222 confirmed and 1,263 probable. Active cases are at 812 — 596 confirmed and 216 probable. There have been 5,590 recoveries — 4,552 confirmed and 1,038 probable. Deaths in the county have reached 82 — 73 confirmed and nine probable.
Across the country, there have been 17,214,177 cases with 310,792 deaths.