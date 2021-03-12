The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Friday 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 256,864 with 2,351 confirmed active cases and 250,150 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 114 to 69,635. Probable active cases fell by 44 to 807 with 67,733 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by 10 to 4,352 and probable deaths rose by 17 to 1,085.
Hospitalizations fell by 19 to 259 with 64 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,105 PCR tests and 1,030 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 59, Benton with 52, Garland with 36, Faulkner with 33, and Washington with 32.
Saline County has had 11,569 cumulative cases — 8,593 and probable 2,976. Active cases are at 93 — 76 confirmed and 17 probable. There have been 11,312 recoveries — 8,380 confirmed and 2,932 probable. The county has had 161 deaths — 135 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,342,894 cases with 532,384 deaths.