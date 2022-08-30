To raise money for a new location in Benton, the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center is putting on a brand new fundraiser in Saline County.
Aim for Advocacy Trap Shoot will be Oct. 29 at the Mountain Valley Sportsman's Association Range, 320 Ten Mile Road, Lonsdale.
Registration will be at 8 a.m. The event will kick off at 9 a.m.
"We were looking for an event Saline County could own," Development Coordinator Holly Heer said.
While started in 2003 in Hot Springs, CAMCAC has had a physical location in Benton since 2018 to serve children who have experience abuse or neglect. Since the location opened, the number of children served has grown 100 percent. They have needed to add more staff. They see the county continuing to grow. Heer said the last five years the county has grown 1 percent a year and she expects that to continue.
"We have to be able to serve those residents," Heer said.
She added that one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused.
Now that CAMCAC has become more established in Saline County, they have received more referrals of possible abuse cases.
"CAMCAC is a comprehensive coordinated response to child abuse," Heer said.
They provide forensic interviews and work with law enforcement and others when abuse is reported. They also provide mental health care for the children they serve and go into area schools to do abuse prevention programs.
Heer said being able to get a new building will also allow them to hold their annual Rally for Child Abuse Awareness Month on site and put in a therapy garden for the mental health therapists to use with the children they serve.
The trap shoot will be teams of five, though individuals can sign up to take part. There will be three shooting ranges with trap event. Shooters will use 25 rounds of ammunition per range.
Participants will need to bring their own guns.
Due to space, the event is limited to 14 teams. Heer hopes to have a traveling trophy.
Heer is working on adding other parts to the event. She wants to make it a family friendly day.
She is currently seeking sponsors. The opportunities range from $500 to $5,000.
Heer said sponsors are an important part of raising the money for the new center.
"This community needs us," Heer said.
This is the first year for the even. Heer wants people to have a good time while raising money for a good cause. She also hopes to make it something people look forward to year after year.
Entry for an individual is $100 and for a team of five is $500. Ammunition is included.
To sign up or sponsor, visit mercyhealthfoundation.net/CAMCACtrapshoot.