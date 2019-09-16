The Saline County Professional Women's Lions Club will hold its official charter night from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at 111 N. Main in Benton.
"It is a time to celebrate what the future holds as a club," Vice President Amy Seagraves said. "We are making history."
The event will also be the community service organization's first fundraiser.
The group had its first informational meeting in June. Seagraves said it formed because other Lions Clubs came into Saline County to create it. Saline County has never had a women's Lions Club, though it does have chapters for both men and women in both Benton and Bryant.
Seagraves said there are sponsoring Clubs all over the state including Hope, Bryant, Benton and Hot Springs Village. More Clubs are signing up as sponsors. The sponsoring Clubs plan to send representatives to Charter Night.
"Charter Night is when we officially become a club," Seagraves said.
All members will be inducted and the officers will officially be installed.
It is open to the public. Because it is a fundraiser, tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple.
Vibrant Occasions Catering will cater a dinner of Tucson pork loin, panko parmesan crusted chicken, green bean provencal with blistered tomatoes, Yukon gold twice baked potato casserole, dinner salad, roll and dessert bar.
Melissa Rickard, club tail twister, will be in charge of the evening's entertainment.
The Club will be selling raffle tickets for a variety of items. Seagraves said people can choose which item their ticket will go toward the chance of winning. For those who can't attend, tickets can be purchased in advance by emailing Seagraves. They are three for $5.
There will also be a silent auction of items donated from around the community.
The funds raised through this and other fundraising events will help the Club in its mission to help the community. One of its first projects will be Thanksgiving baskets for area families.
So far the Club is more than 50 members since its first interest meeting.
"I feel there is enough women in the community who could make a huge difference in Saline County," Seagraves said. "The community is going to benefit from this club."
She feels the Charter night will be part fundraiser, part networking and part history.
The Club meets at noon the second and fourth Mondays at Woodgrill Buffet in Benton. It is $35 to join and until, Charter night, $84 yearly fee. The fee goes up slightly for those who join after.
Seagraves wants to provide a special thanks to Club President Kimberly Schleider for all her hard work.
To learn more about the Club, get tickets or raffle tickets, email Seagraves at amy.seagraves@simmonsbank.com.