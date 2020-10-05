The historic Royal Theatre is gearing up for a 'spooktacular' event to celebrate Halloween 2020.
The “A Nightmare on Market Street” haunted tour will be held at the theatre, located at 111 South Market St., for a limited time only.
“We had haunted theater tours in the past, but they were more about he theater building and theatre superstitions,” the group said. “This is the real deal — COVID style.”
The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17, 23 and 24, and 30 and 31.
There will be a child-friendly tour with treats from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, 24 and 31.
Tickets for the event are available at TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com. Ticket prices are $10 per person for the haunted tour and $6 per person for the daytime kid-friendly version of the event.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will only be a limited number of tickets available. Masks are required for those attending the event and temperature checks are also mandatory for participation.
