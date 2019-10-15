The Independent Order of Odd Fellows has begun hosting a monthly clothes closet for those in need in the community.
"We feel there is a big need for it," said Treasurer Penny Roberts.
The closet will be available the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 309 Southeast St., in Benton.
Roberts said the first time the closet was open it served around 25 people. She is hoping to serve more as more people learn about it.
In order to keep serving as many as possible, Roberts is asking the community for donations of clothing and shoes for all ages. Anyone wishing to donate can drop off items from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday and Fridays at Odd Fellows or contact Roberts at 501-303-8747 to arrange a time to drop off.
People can also contact her if they are interested in volunteering to help prepare the donations to go in the closet.
Roberts said Odd Fellows wants to help anyone who has a need for clothing, no questions asked. Odd Fellows will not charge for any clothing a person needs.
"If you are in need of clothing or your children are in need of clothing," she said.
When the closet was open the first time, Roberts said shoes went quickly.
In addition to gathering clothing for the closet, Odd Fellows is also holding a sock drive to provide socks to children at area schools. The players who play Bingo at Odd Fellows have been already donated several pairs.
"Our Bingo players have been very generous," said Roberts adding the socks are important to ensure children don't have cold feet.
The next project Odd Fellows is looking to start is a small food pantry. Roberts said the members are seeking a box to install in front of the lodge where people can take or drop off non-perishable food items for those in need. Roberts plans to include information about other food pantries in the box.
Odd Fellows members are working to help the community and get the community involved in the work.