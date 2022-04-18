This week, local officers are participating in an increased enforcement for individuals driving under the influence.
According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, "in 2020, the percentage of crashes with fatalities where at least one driver tested positive for drugs was 45 percent in Arkansas."
Officers encourage individuals to find a sober ride instead of driving under the influence.
"If you or someone you know plans to puff, drink or use any substance before getting behind the wheel, make the wise choice to get a sober ride, "according to Benton officers.