Officials discuss merging of Saline County, Bryant 911 dispatch centers

County officials gathered Thursday morning in Benton to discuss plans to consolidate Bryant 911 operations into the Saline County Emergency Communications department.
The Saline County Intergovernmental Council met at the county Office of Emergency Management to discuss bringing the Bryant dispatch center into the county operation as part of the state-mandated Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Consolidation Plan.
Most of Thursday's discussion centered around personnel questions and the schedule of the required merger. There was some confusion by council members over how many people were going to be added to the Saline County department to accommodate serving Bryant.
Communications manager Staci Winberry told the officials they were recommending 10 positions be added.
Two of the positions, however, are being held open for administrative reasons, which left eight positions to be filled.
Bryant 911 has nine personnel, but not all of them are expected to want to transfer to the county jobs, County Comptroller Angie Drummond said.
When work begins on the 2024 budget, the funding for the new positions will have to be worked out, Drummond said. “They're not in the current budget.”
County Judge Matt Brumley said the budget process might determine the number of positions hired. “We'll have to see where the money is coming from,” he said, estimating the cost for eight full-time positions would be about $400,000 a year.
The council eventually voted unanimously to approve the eight positions.
Drummond said the matter now goes to the county human resources committee then to the county finance committee, before finally heading to the full Quorum Court for approval.
Winberry said ideally the positions would be filled six months ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline so the new dispatchers could be trained.
On April 2, 2019, the Arkansas 92nd General Assembly approved HB 1564 establishing Act 660, The Public Safety Act of 2019, according to the Arkansas State 911 Board's website. Per Section 12-10-305 of Act 660, as amended, the board was tasked with developing a plan no later than Jan. 1, 2022, to provide funding for no more than 77 public safety answering points (PSAPs) to operate in the state.
Prior to the implementation of Act 660, there were 114 PSAPs operating in the state . Due to a number of consolidations since the Public Safety Act of 2019, there are currently 100 funded PSAPs remaining, according to the website.
Local PSAP Consolidation Plans were due to the Arkansas 911 Board on Jan. 1 of this year.
By Jan. 1, 2025, the statewide PSAP consolidations are required to be completed. After that date, funding will only be distributed by the Board to 79 PSAPs. Currently, Saline County and Bryant are the two PSAPs funded in the county, but the statewide plan calls for that number to be lowered to a single entity.
In 2021 Saline County 911 and Benton Police Department 911 Communications consolidated to form Saline Emergency Communications, according to the county website.