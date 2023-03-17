Officials discuss merging of Saline County, Bryant 911 dispatch centers

The Saline County Intergovernmental Council met Thursday at the county Office of Emergency Management to discuss bringing the Bryant dispatch center into the county operation as part of a state-mandated consolidation.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

