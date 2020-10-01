For the seventh year of Friends in Christ Lutheran Church's Oktoberfest, the event is going to look different as a result of COVID-19.
This year's event will be a drive-through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17, at the church, 4305 Arkansas N. in Bryant.
Just like every other year, it will benefit the Bryant Kids Closet.
Pastor Emil Warner said there will not be a festival like usual. Instead, the church will serve up its traditional meal of bratwurst, German potato salad and saurkraut. For children, there will be a hot dog and chips option.
Diners will drive up to the front of the administration building and drop off either an item of clothing or a donation of $10 for the bratwurst meal or $5 for a children's meal at a tent that will be set up. Then they will be directed to the next tent to pick up their meal or meals.
Diners can either leave or drive up to the side of the church and purchase homemade dessert items.
There will be German music and decor to try to get in the Oktoberfest spirit.
The church member who makes the potato salad has already begun practicing the recipe to get ready, according to Warner.
He said all funds raised will go to the Kids Closet. With the pandemic, he feels the need is greater than ever.
The closet provides clothing, undergarments and shoes for children in need in the Saline County area.
Recently, the closet was expanded to accommodate more children and now even can offer baby items.
The closet is in need of new and gently used items to fill the new space.
Warner said last year the closet served close to 1,000 children in the community.
The closet takes referrals through churches, schools, the two Boys & Girls Clubs and from personal contact.
The closet is a project of the church and the Bryant Rotary Club.
Warner asks that anyone planning to purchase a meal sign up in advance through the link on the Facebook event page or contact the church at 501-749-4574.
He hopes next year the church will get to go back to its traditional festival with a live band and games for children.
No matter what, he is thankful for the community and its support of the Kids Closets mission to clothe children.
He encourages the community to come out and pick up a meal.