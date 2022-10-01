Amanda Elliott

In 2018, Amanda Elliot and her husband, Scott, had been married for less than two years when they found out Amanda was pregnant with their baby daughter, Evlyn . Just one month after finding out Amanda was pregnant, Scott was diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma. As one could imagine, being pregnant while one’s partner has cancer, is tough in itself. However, just a few months into Scott’s treatment, Amanda felt a lump on her breast which she noticed was growing significantly in a short period.