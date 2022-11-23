On Sat., Nov. 26, Operation Fill the Sleigh will be hosting a toy drive and toy run. The Toy Drive will be at 11 a.m. in the parking lot behind First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market ST. Operation Fill the Sleigh is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was started to help needy families in Saline County around the holiday season. The organization was started by Penny Roberts and her daughter after she left the Saline County Toy Commission.
Operation Fill the Sleigh
Destin Davis
