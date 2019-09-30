The Osage and Hot Worx are teaming up to bring an array of wellness and fitness providers under the same roof for the Wellness and Fitness Showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Osage, 1110 Ferguson Dr., Suite A in Benton.
"The point is to show vendors in Saline County to come together in one place and promote their businesses," said Fran Nichols, marketing and event coordinator for The Osage.
Nichols said those who attend can learn about any health or wellness service they may need from physical therapists and clinics to bike shops and gyms. There will even be a few apparel companies to help get people outfitted for their workout. It gives people the chance to talk to those businesses and ask questions.
When Nichols is not at The Osage, she works for Saline Memorial Hospital. She and Michael McNamara, owner of Hot Worx, came together for the idea of the showcase because they both work in health and wellness.
As a family owned business, Nichols likes that The Osage can hold an event like this to help other small businesses reach potential customers.
The showcase is free to attend.
She expects most vendors will be giving away door prizes. Osage will also give out door prizes.
She believes some of the clinics will offer health screenings, though she said the event is not like a health fair.
Nichols is still accepting additional vendors. The cost for a vendor is $100 and they get a 12-foot-by-12-foot space, a 6-foot table, table cloth and outlet to use during the show.
Anyone interested can email events@theosage.com for more information about becoming a vendor.
Her goal is to have 30 vendors.
Not only will the showcase be a chance to promote area businesses, it will also give the community the chance to take a closer look at The Osage. As a new space, not everyone has had a chance to come in.
Nichols has already held an event showcase at The Osage and she has more showcase ideas she would like to hold in the future.
She said the purpose of the showcase is to share health knowledge and education with the community.
Nichols said there will be both new businesses and long established businesses at the showcase.
"Committed to building a healthier city, one person, one family, one community at a time," the event tagline reads.