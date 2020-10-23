New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,047, according to numbers released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The brings the cumulative confirmed total to 97,339 with 7,667 active and 88,037 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 12 to 624 with 99 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 10 to 1,626 confirmed since the pandemic began.
ADH reported 290 new probable cases for a probable total of 6,796 with 1,462 probable active cases, 5,178 probable recoveries and 156 probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,740 PCR tests and 2,309 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 110, Washington 78, Benton 69, Craighead 65 and Garland 63.
Saline County has had 2,741 cumulative cases — 2,536 confirmed and 205 probable. There are 238 active cases — 192 confirmed and 46 probable. Recoveries are up to 2,473 — 2,316 confirmed and 157 probable. There have been 29 deaths — 27 confirmed and two probable.
Nationwide, there have been 8,458,554 cases with 3,353,056 recoveries and 223,602 deaths.