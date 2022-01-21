Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires an overnight traffic pattern change for bridge traffic on I-30 westbound at Exit 114.
Weather permitting, crews will direct all I-30 westbound lanes to use the frontage road at Haskell Exit 114 and return to the interstate via the on-ramp Saturday night, Jan. 22, from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 23. This travel pattern will allow crews to make pavement repairs to the I-30 westbound bridge over Highway 67/229.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project is part of ARDOT's Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114).
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.