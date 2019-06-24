With a packed agenda, the Benton City Council will consider a number of issues at Monday night’s meeting including several animal control issues.
Changes to the regulations have been under discussion in committee meetings and public venues since April. Benton Animal Control Manager Terry Parsons has been seeking to outlaw the chaining of dogs within the city limits for several years. If the ordinance is passed, the practice will be banned.
Regulations relating to the sale and ownership of snakes will also be part of the agenda.
The pre-council agenda meeting will be held June 25 and begin at 6:30 p.m. with the city council meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Benton Municipal Complex, located at 114 S. East St.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.
For complete details on every item on the agenda, see the June 24 edition of The Saline Courier.