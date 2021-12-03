City of Benton officials held a ceremony Thursday at the Benton Event Center to celebrate paying off the bond for the Benton Event Center six years early. The total savings for the residents of Benton resulting from paying off the bond early is $974,544.30.
The event opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem which was sung by Sage Kelly, a student at Bryant High School, who is also a member of the Saline Music Academy in Bryant. The Benton Police Department presented the colors for the ceremony.
Mayor Tom Farmer spoke about how the event was to celebrate a group of individuals coming together on such a large task.
“I want you to remember that great things are done through a series of small things that are brought together. From the time this first started in 2006 to now, it’s been amazing what this has done for the City of Benton,” Farmer said.
He said the process for building the Benton Event Center started in 2006 before he was mayor.
“This is a celebration. This is a time, I should look out there and see nothing but smiles,” added Farmer.
Farmer spoke about how many people it took to make this possible and how it was a great example of what public service is all about.
Farmer also noted the events and celebrations that have used the center since its opening. He mentioned cheer competitions, weddings and even his own in-laws 50th anniversary.
“They bring joy and happiness to everyone,” added Farmer.
In his address, he showcased how many uses the event center has and how something similar had never been in Benton or Saline County before.
“We need a place to celebrate life and that celebration of life through the birthday parties, the weddings, the receptions, the dinners, the banquets that raise money for people in our community. That’s what it's all about,” Farmer said.
Luke Moody, an A&P commissioner, also spoke to the crowd. Moody has been a member of the commission for 12 years and saw most of this process all the way through. He said it involved days of hard work, and that there were a lot of other projects that they had to turn down in order to get the Benton Event Center paid off early.
“I got on there (A&P Commission) with Mr. Mark Fikes back before we even had this great establishment and it was a dream. It was a thought,” said Moody.
He talked about how there was doubt as to whether they could get the center built and the consistency it took from the commission to get the project done.
“We served. We made hard sacrifices, such as turning people away for some events because we just didn’t have the funding to do it because our focus was to get this building paid for, so that the citizens would not just have this great establishment, but they would have it debt free. Because there is a difference between owning something and just having it,” said Moody.
He spoke about how more projects that have become available because of paying the bond off early. The example he used was the Downtown Lighting Project for this Christmas season.
A&P Commission Chairman Bill Eldridge also spoke about some of the projects that are now able to happen due to paying off the bond early. The projects he talked about were the forthcoming soccer complex and RV campground.
Following Eldridge’s speech, the check representing the money saved for the residents of Benton was showcased by City Attorney Baxter Drennon and Chief Financial Officer for Benton Mandy Spicer.
To close the ceremony, City Council members and A&P Commissioners threw bond documents into a fire that was set up outside by the Benton Fire Department.