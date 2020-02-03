The Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs will hold a Paint Night for parents and their children from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
"It is kind of like a date night with your kiddo," said Unit Director Sadie Powers.
It will be held at the Clubs' Bishop Park site, 6401 Boone Road in Bryant.
Attendees will paint Valentine's Day works of art. Powers said they don't have to worry if they consider themselves good artists or not. She encourages families to attend and have a good time.
"It is more about memories and time spent with your child," Powers said.
The event will be led by one of the Clubs' advanced art program students.
Families will take their paintings home at the end of the night.
Powers said the event is open to all families and participants do not have to be members of the Clubs. There is no age limit.
The Clubs chose to hold a paint party because the organizers wanted to provide a fun event for the whole community.
Paint and brushes will be provided. Each ticket will include two canvases. Extra canvases can be purchased for $5 each.
Light refreshments including water and punch will be available.
All proceeds from the Paint Party will go back to Clubs programming, Powers said. She explained that the Clubs offers programs many of its members would not be able to take part in elsewhere.
Tickets can be purchase through the link on the Facebook event, at www.bryantbgc.org or by stopping by the Clubs' Bishop Park location.