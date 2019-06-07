Progress on the renovation of the historic Palace Theatre is moving at a faster pace than owner Shawn Hipskind planned.
“I thought demo would take me about a month and a half,” Hipskind said. “We are already done demoing and we’ve started construction on the inside and we’re just two and a half weeks into the project.”
Hipskind said the second floor is already complete and that they are in the process of framing walls for apartments that will be located above the business portion of the building.
