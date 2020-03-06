Salem Fire Department will hold its annual Pancake Day from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at at Salem Elementary School, located at 2701 Salem Rd.
The department plans to have fire trucks for children to explore. Helicopters from Med Flight, Pafford, LifeNet and Survival Flight will land every half hour beginning at 8 a.m.
Office manager and volunteer firefighter Laura Gerrald said this is the only fundraiser the department holds each year to pay for items that the department otherwise would not be able to fit in its budget. The department waits until after the event to see how much is raised before deciding how to spend the funds.
She said the pancake day has been held for close to 40 years. For most of that time, the all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and milk have been the same price of $3. Children ages 6 and younger eat free.
So far, the department has collected items from more than 90 businesses and individuals for its silent auction. This year there are donations from Hot Springs, Benton, Little Rock, Bryant and Salem.
Gerrald thinks this will be its largest silent auction yet.
The department will also be raffling off two items — an inflatable slide rental from Space Walk of Saline County and a quilt made by Diane Koopmann, the wife of one of the firefighters. Gerrald said the inflatable rental must go to someone local.
Tickets for the raffle will be $1 each or six for $5.
As it is an election year, Gerrald expects those running for office, along with Salem's local politicians, to be on hand during the breakfast.
The department will be able to accept cash, check or cards for the meal and any other purchases made.
Gerrald encourages the community to come out. She said people enjoy it as a chance for the community to get together, get to know the firefighters and each pancakes, which she added people tell her are "the best pancakes in the world."