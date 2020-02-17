Parkway Elementary is becoming a real circus for its first Spring Circus, which will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 13, at the school, located at 5200 Bryant Parkway.
It is being put on by the Parkway Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
"Spring Circus is our first full family event to hold a fundraiser," said Event co-Chair Stephanie Verdell.
The event's other co-chairs are Jamie Bakers and Heather Thornberry.
Verdell said the event is a fun night where families, neighbors and extended family can get together while also raising funds for the school.
The money raised will go toward overall needs for the school, including a project to extend the playground.
Arkansas Circus Arts will bring out acrobats, stilt walkers, aerialists and fire breathers to perform throughout the event.
"We are so excited to partner with them," Verdell said.
It will not be a sit down performance. The performers will walk around and be in different areas.
The performers and the rides will be outside. There will also be inflatables, including an obstacle course.
The silent auction is set to be held in the cafeteria. The PTO has already received donations from local businesses along with from American Girl, Ring and Disney.
The PTO is still accepting donations. Any business or individual interested in making a donation can email bryantparkwaypto@gmail.com. Donations must be in by Feb. 25.
DJ Mario Luna will provide music for the event. Verdell described the disc jockey as fantastic.
The Teachers Lunch Club will make treats for a bake sale.
Food trucks will be available to purchase food.
"We really want this to be an opportunities for our families and community to have fun," Verdell said.
The circus is sponsored by Baldwin & Shell Construction Company. Anyone wishing to sponsoring the event can email the PTO. Verdell appreciates the support it has already gotten from local businesses.
Students and their families can purchase wrist bands to get in in advance through oder forms that have been sent home. They can also be purchased at the gate. Wristbands are $5 for anyone ages 3 and up.
"We are super excited about being able to involve the community to benefit families and the school," Verdell said.