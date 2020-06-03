The Saline County Progressives PAC is holding a Peace and Justice for All rally from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, on the sidewalk around the Saline County Courthouse.
"We want people to come and bring a sign," said spokesperson Cindy Bowden.
She emphasized this event is meant to be a peaceful demonstration. There will be no speakers and no music. She plans for it to be mostly quiet.
The participants will remain on the sidewalk. Bowden said they do not want them to go on the courthouse lawn or into the street. They should also not engage with vehicles on the road.
The organizers plan to take full COVID-19 precautions. All participants are asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart.
"We are very aware of the restrictions of phase one during COVID-19," Bowden said.
She said the purpose of this event, which was created in the wake of the death of George Floyd, is to "show unity and stand in support of our brothers and sisters of color."
She wants the black community to know the community supports them.
"We do stand with them in love and peace," Bowden said.
She wants participants to find their spot and remain there. She does not want walking around.
Those who cannot stand for long periods should bring a chair.
Bowden said those who take part should bring water and wear comfortable clothes.
She wants people to know this is planned to be a peaceful demonstration.
On Tuesday, a small group donned signs and held their fists clinched in the air during a peaceful demonstration at the courthouse, also in remembrance of Floyd and the calling of awareness to end racism.
"I want people to realize that this is not just about George Floyd. This is not about the people who have died from police brutality," said Bryant resident Tremain Lawson, one of the peaceful protesters taking part Tuesday. "This is about all of the issues that we deal with every day because of racism. Our education system is broken. Our legal system is broken. Our society is broken. We just want people to love each other. Teach your children to love people for who they are — not what they look like."
Protests have taken part in a number of cities across the state, including Little Rock, Fayetteville, West Memphis and Jonesboro.