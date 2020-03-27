One local pharmacist cautions against the use of any medications not prescribed by a doctor for the treatment of COVID-19.
With hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in the news lately as possible treatments for COVID-19, Blake Torres, pharmacist and co-owner of Westside Pharmacy in Benton, urges caution.
"There is not enough data," Torres said.
During a recent news conference with the governor, Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said there is very little evidence to show the drug combination has any benefits.
Torres said there have been a few very small studies on using the combination of the two drugs to treat COVID-19 but there is still too much unknown.
He explained hydroxychloroquine is a safer version of chloroquin. It was developed to treat malaria, which it is still used for. It is also used for treating autoimmune disorders such as lupus and arthritis.
Azithromycin, he said, is an antibiotic classified as a macroline.
Part of the reason Torres urges caution is because that combination of medicines comes with high risks.
The main risk, he said, is cardiovascular. Hydroxychloroquine can result in a heart arrhythmia. Adding can increase that risk.
On top of that, there are risks to vision and GI distress.
He feels before people take those risks the treatment needs to be proven.
At this time, he believes it should only be used if prescribed by a doctor in a hospital setting.
He feels for mild cases, the risks outweigh the possible benefits, which have not been proven.
He emphasized never to try to self treat for serious illnesses such as COVID-19. And people should never attempt to use anything that is not meant for medication as a medicine.
If a person feels ill, Torres said they should reach out to their doctor or pharmacist.
He cautioned that it is important to listen to health care professionals who have been trained. He said listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The main thing for most people, he said, is to practice social distancing, practice good hygiene and hand washing and contact a physician when appropriate. He added not to rely on medical information from the internet and do not try to use "Google remedies."