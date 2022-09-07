Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and in Saline County itself.
Benton Parks and Recreation has made strides to make the sport more accessible within Benton and now they have partnered up with Arkansas Pickleball, established in 2019, to host the Pickleball River Center Indoor Showdown Sept. 24 and 25.
This is a two-day event. On Sept. 24, there will be gender doubles competitions, which means men would play against men and women would play against women. On Sept. 25, there will be a mixed double, which is an opportunity for co-ed teams to play against and with each other. Registration for this event is open to ages 8 and up. Registration for those over the age of 15 is $45 and registration for juniors, ages 8 to15, is $20. A t-shirt is included with registration.
Participants should bring their own pickleball equipment to the tournament.
The tournament is a fundraiser for new pickleball equipment.
The River Center has 12 new indoor pickleball courts on a wood gym floor where the games would be played.
Joe Dixon, president of Arkansas Pickleball, has wanted to partner with Benton Parks and Recreation for a while now and is excited about this opportunity.
“This is our first tournament with Benton Parks,” said Dixon.
Dixon has been playing pickleball for almost 10 years now and has worked to grow the sport around the state. In 2012, he began by working with the Little Rock Parks and Recreation.
“We help get programs started around the state, we host clinics too,” he added.
Dixon encourages more people to start playing the sport which is growing quickly.
“Pickleball is a mix of ping pong and tennis,” he said.
Dixon said he plays almost every day and thinks one of the great things about the sport is its inclusivity. He said it’s great for people of all ages and disabilities. He said because of the smaller court pickleball is played on, it’s great for people with low mobility.
“Once you put a paddle in someone’s hand, it doesn’t take long for people to get into it,” he added.
Dixon said that most people he knows who have gotten into the sport, now play four times a week minimum.
“It’s really popular with retired people. It gives them the ability to exercise,” he added.
Dixon said he has seen what pickleball has done some communities around the state already and is excited to see the prospects it brings to Benton.
He said they started to play pickleball in Benton around 2018 with a makeshift court. He said they would play sometimes at Bishop Park in Bryant as well. Eventually, Dixon saw his crew grow from about three people to now over 60. He has started a group on Facebook called Central Arkansas Pickleball, which now has over 2,000 members.
“If anyone is looking for a healthy fun sport, this is the one,” he added.
He said he’s seen lots of benefits for the sports. Dixon said he has even seen some veterans use it to help with their PTSD.
“It has really impacted people’s lives in a positive way,” said Dixon.