The Greater Benton Chamber of Commerce is putting on a show residents of Saline County should be able to watch from home.
In advance of the Wings Over Bryant Airshow, the Chamber plans to hold the Wings Over Bryant Flyover, Parade of Flight at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The parade will fly over Bauxite and follow the interstate up and down after leaving the Saline County Airport.
"We want to promote business for our county and cities," said Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown. "We really want people to enjoy outside."
Brown considers the parade the kickoff for Wings Over Bryant, which is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Brown expects the parade to have at least 30 pilots plus the Bulldog Flight Mid South RVators. While the rest of the pilots will be flying at 1,000 feet in the air, the Bulldogs will fly higher and perform different formations.
"We want everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities," Brown said.
He wanted to remind the community that local restaurants will be opening the day before the parade and he encourages those who feel comfortable to support those local businesses.