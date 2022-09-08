The Benton Planning Commission held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
Commissioners voted to approve a rezoning of 1504 W. South St. from C2, general commercial, to C3, service commercial. The intent and purpose of C3 zones are defined in the Benton zoning ordinance as “to allow for large scale commercial development in areas characterized by high traffic volumes.”
The purpose of the rezoning would be to build mini-storage units on the parcel.
Davidson Engineering presented the request on behalf of Heart Construction and the property owners. Bear Davidson, of Davidson Engineering, spoke on behalf of the project.
“We feel like this property is a good candidate for that rezone based on the verbiage in your zoning code that defines the purpose of a C3 zone and property,” said Davidson.
He said the property sets up well for large-scale development and being so close to Interstate 30, it has the high traffic volumes defined in the zoning ordinance.
Commissioner Mark Chilton recused himself from the vote but spoke to the commission in support of the rezoning.
“This property has been for sale a long time. This is the highest and best use for it. I know we have had considerable controversy in the past over some storage buildings but South Street needs something. According to the plot plan, this looks very good,” said Chilton.
He added that he has tried to bring many restaurants or other businesses to the property but has been unsuccessful.
“As far as for storage buildings, this would be perfect, so I just want to lobby for that,” he added.
The commissioners approved the request. It will now go to the city council for final approval of the rezone at this month’s meeting on Sept. 26.
Commissioners also approved a rezone for two parcels located at the corner of Mary Kay Street and River Street. If approved by city council at this month’s meeting, the property, currently zoned as an agricultural zone, would be changed to R5, a residential multi-family district.
Jonathan Hope, of Hope Consulting, presented the request to commissioners and said the purpose would be to add some houses along Mary Kay Street and River Street that would be eventually be added to an already existing subdivision.
Commissioner Pam Gibson mentioned the sewer capacity was a concern of some wastewater employees.
Hope reassured that the number of houses built would not cause any strain on the sewage and wastewater infrastructure in the area.
“This has water mains and sewer mains on both streets. This won’t be a big apartment complex or anything that’s going to cause major strain on the sewer infrastructure,” Hope said.
Commissioners also approved a site plan for 1504 W. South St. This site plan would just add a car wash and detail building to Crain RV of Benton.
Before the official meeting started, commissioners and Director of Community Development John Parton held a public hearing on the definition of multi-family zones in the city's zoning ordinance. The commission and city council recently voted to change the definition of multi-family units from buildings containing four or more residential units to buildings with two or more residential units. The change had already been approved but the public hearing was a procedural step taken by the commission so that Benton School District could be added to the entities notified of the change. Originally, the school district was left off of the notification list, but Parton said they needed to request a public hearing so that the school district could be added to the new notification list.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged, they are also live streamed on the city’s official Facebook page.