The Benton Planning Commission approved a site plan for the new Benton Middle School at their meeting on Tuesday night.
The site plan, however, was approved contingent upon the landscaping plans for the site plan being provided. The landscaping plan was not provided with the site plan that was submitted. Once the landscaping plan is submitted, the site plan will be fully approved by the commission. The middle school will be located at 13600 Interstate 30, east of the Saline County Career and Technical Campus, and near the new Benton Fire Station and the elementary school currently being built.
A site plan for a multi-tenant building at 2046 I-30, was approved.
Two site plans for mini-storage buildings were considered by the commission. Mini storage units and buildings has been a controversial topic at Benton Planning Commission meetings over the last year.
The site plan for a mini storage building at 1502/1504 W. South St. was tabled by the commission at the request of the applicant.
The other storage center considered by the commission is at 3554 Salem Rd. This would be an addition to an already existing storage center. The property is not within the city limits, but it is in the cities extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).
Chairman Brian Black said it appears that there is no new landscaping on the site plan. Since the property is next to a residential zone, there is supposed to be a landscape buffer between the property and the residential zone.
A representative for the application spoke to the commission and said the commission approved a similar site plan before.
“If it was post 2017, I can assure you we didn’t approve anything that looks like this,” said Black.
Black said on the east boundary of the site plan, there is nothing between the storage building and the neighboring residence.
“If it was approved by this commission, then it was approved with the understanding that it is going to meet those requirements, unless there was a specific variance given to the contrary,” added Black.
Black cited the landscaping ordinance requirements, if the property neighbors a residential property, it has to have perimeter landscape strip that is at least 12 feet wide along all property lines next to a residential area. He said there should also be at least one canopy tree every 30 feet and one decorative tree every 15 feet or one shrub every six feet along all boundaries of the sides that do not abut streets.
The representatives for the application said they would be willing to follow those guidelines.
Black said according to the city’s zoning ordinance, there should be a 25 foot setback next to residential zones and the site plan only shows a 15 foot setback.
John Parton, Director of Community Development, pointed out that its not a zoning issue, its an issue with how the property is placed on the lot.
Black acknowledged that while he doesn’t like approving mini storage units, he didn’t want to hold the applicants to a different set of standards.
Eventually, after nearly 30 minutes of discussion, commissioners approved the site plan contingent upon the landscaping of the plan meeting city standards and increasing the east building set back from 15 feet to 25 feet.
The Board of Adjustments tabled a variance request for a setback at 2315 W. South St. as no representatives were present to speak on the ordinance and because commissioners felt they didn’t have enough information. The Board of Adjustments approved variance requests for 5539 Atlantic Cove and 807 Coral Cove.
Other business from this meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.