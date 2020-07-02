The Bryant City Council discussed several agenda items related to planning and community development during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Director of Planning and Community Development Truett Smith said the city has been gathering public feedback on amending the commercial zoning of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance of the city of Bryant. They held a workshop and have put out a Google form seeking feedback.
He told the council before other concerns in the ordinance can be addressed, such as signage, the commercial zoning had to be amended.
“I appreciate all the comments,” Smith said.
Smith read a comment that described the way the city is laid out in way that seems unplanned. He agreed and said that is the purpose of this ordinance.
The ordinance adds commercial zones.
The amendment was passed unanimously, but the emergency clause was passed with five in favor and three against.
The council also passed an amendment to the Master Transportation Plan, Walk, Bike, Drive: Bryant with a change keeping the Lara to Ridgecrest intersection as a collector.
Smith said the update includes Bryant Parkway and changes road designations.
The council passed two resolutions expressing willingness to use financial aid from the Recreational Trails Program Funds and the Transportation Alternatives Program Funds. The funding for both is a 80/20 match. The funds are for Bryant Parkway’s trail phases. Smith said the trail was split into phases to maximize the funding the city could get.
The council discussed and ultimately rejected three requests for waivers for the city’s sidewalk requirement for new development.
“Sidewalks are important in the community on a number of levels,” Smith said, adding they increase property values, increase inclusivity and help those who choose to walk not to have to be in the road.
He pointed out walking in good exercise.
Smith said the only reason to waive the requirement is if adding one is unfeasible.
Mayor Allen Scott said he feels granting the waivers would be problematic. He added one of the requests is due to concerns about cost. Scott feels the city is not in the business of making projects profitable.
Council Member Butch Higginbotham said they are starting to see more of these waiver requests. He is personally in favor of sidewalks.
Council Member Rob Roedel feels approving the waivers sets a bad precedent because developers will expect other waivers.
Council Member Brenda Miller was concerned about the request on Arkansas 5 if they would lose money if the sidewalk was removed due to it being widened. Smith assured her that would be taken care of in the process.