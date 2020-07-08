The Benton School District has released its detailed plans for how Saturday’s graduation ceremony will honor the Class of 2020.
The graduation ceremony will be held at the Benton Athletic Complex. The gates will open at 7 a.m. and all students must be present by 8 a.m. The ceremony itself will begin at 9 a.m.
All people attending the ceremony who are 10 year old and older will be required to wear a mask.
Due to social distancing requirements and seating restrictions, each graduate will only be allowed four guests.
Each graduate will be issued four tickets on one sheet with their name labeled. All tickets must remain together and all four guests must enter the facility at the same time and be seated together. This is to ensure that seating restrictions are followed as indicated on the plan approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Arkansas Department of Health.
Gate workers will keep up with student’s tickets as they are turned in at the event. Guests must sit in designated areas only and will be directed by school personnel. Every other row will be marked off and 6 feet will be marked off between each 4 person seating area. The seating areas include the home bleachers, visiting bleachers and band stands. School personnel will be placed throughout the facility to ensure smooth operation.
The following guidelines will be in place to keep students safe:
• Students participating in the ceremony will enter the indoor facility where they will be lined up according to social distancing practices.
• Students will enter the playing surface where they will be seated a minimum of 6 feet away from the nearest student.
• Student speakers will begin the ceremony seated at the stage and will clean the microphone after each speaker.
During the ceremony, each graduate will approach the stage and receive their diploma from a table. The diploma will be presented to the graduate by a designated school board member.
Each graduate will then leave the stage and their photo will be taken by Lifetouch. After the photo, the graduate will return to their seat.
After the graduation ceremony is concluded, the graduates will be led back to the indoor facility where they will exit through the end roll up doors.
The event will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.