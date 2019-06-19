The city of Bryant will be hosting a public meeting Thursday to discuss the future of the playground at Mills Park.
The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the park.
"The purpose of the meeting is to introduce an addition to the Mills Park playground equipment and identify potential outdoor and park and recreation needs and priorities," according to a public notice about the meeting.
Following the meeting, city officials will select priorities to be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism as part of an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant application.
Individuals who are unable to attend the meeting can speak with a city representative at 501-943-0999 or written comments may be submitted to the city at 210 SW 3rd Street in Bryant, 72022.