From an inflatable duck water slide to holiday celebrations and dance parties for occasion, Pleasant Hill Adult Day Care and Senior Services seems to take some of the load off of caregivers while providing a fun, stimulating environment for seniors and disabled adults.
"It is a place where disabled or elderly adults can come for respite care, socialization and companionship," said owner and Director Kristi Guatney, RN.
She added the center provides stimulation for their brains and bodies while also giving caregivers a chance to work, run errands or take time for themselves. It provides a safe environment.
Along with the daycare, Pleasant Hill also has caregivers who can go into a clients' home to provide assistance.
The business has been in operation since 2017.
"I have a passion for disabled and elderly people," Guatney said. "I want to see them live their life to the fullest."
She chose the location at 115 E. Cross St. in Benton because it provides a more home-like setting for her clients and does not feel like a commercial institution.
The clients take part in a variety of activities. They do music therapy, dance, pet therapy, games and outings. Guatney said the clients have a dance party for everything.
She said last summer they created a water slide where clients rode down on an inflatable duck. Even her oldest client loved it and went down eight times.
"We want them to have fun," she said.
Last year, clients attended the Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center Senior Prom. Guatney plans to take clients again this year.
The daycare offers home-cooked meals every day it is open.
Pleasant Hill has taken its clients to the Saline County Fair, parades, on fishing trips and more. They are starting to go out to eat once a month at local restaurants.
The daycare is available during the day. Guatney said it helps caregivers put off the need to put the disabled or elderly in a care facility.
She has some clients who come all day, every day and some who just drop in for a little while. The cost is $12 an hour, though she provides a discount for full-time clients.
She can accept Medicaid, receives grants and even takes donations from those who would like to help another receive care.
She recently had someone who lost a loved one make a donation for someone's care.
Guatney believes it is important to be able to provide relief to caregivers because they often are so focused on their loved one's health and needs they forget about their own.
"This gives them a break," she said.
Guatney has been in the health and hospice industry for more than 20 years. She did work for Saline Memorial Hospice and still conducts some work with Arkansas Hospice.
She considers clients to be like family. They build relationships with the staff and with each other.
The staff is made up of CNAs or personal care assistants, plus an activity director. Typically, the day care has three staff members each day.
Including the daycare and senior services in home, Guatney has 23 employees.
She said at the daycare, staff can monitor vital signs, help prevent falls and teach exercises to promote balance. For those who are an escape risk, Guatney said they will not be able to escape from the facility.
For many, Guatney calls it the "club," instead of a daycare.
For the in-home services, the staff can give baths, light house keeping, meals, transportation, respite care, pet care and hospice support services.
Pleasant HIll also offers two care homes in Benton.
The daycare is licensed for up to 15 clients at a time. It usually holds about 10 on nice, sunny days.
The daycare accepts adults ages 21 and older.
Guatney loves seeing the way clients come alive with the experiences Pleasant Hill provides.
The daycare is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekends by appointment.
Clients cannot be bed bound or a harm to themselves or others.
For daycare services, caregivers can call 501-316-4002 and fill out paperwork to get their loved one started. For in-home care, call 501-777-9500.