Bryant School Resource Officers arrested a 17-year-old student at Bryant High School Thursday after recovering a handgun from his vehicle on campus, according to a news release from the Bryant Police Department.
Police: Bryant High School student arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle
- Saline Courier Staff Report
- Updated
