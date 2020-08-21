Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a Benton man on multiple felony charges after he brandished a weapon while running from law enforcement.
According to a press release sent Thursday, deputies responded to the Academy Sports + Outdoors location on Alcoa Road after receiving information that Wesley L. Henigan IV, 28, was inside the store. Henigan had outstanding felony warrants and had been evading law enforcement.
After the deputies approached Henigan, he fled from the store on foot and caused damage to the property. Once outside of the store, Henigan removed a firearm from his waistband and brandished the weapon at the deputies while running.
Henigan threw the weapon into the parking lot after being ordered by deputies to drop the weapon. He also removed a laser sight from his clothing and threw it as well. The laser sight was later determined to be an item Henigan allegedly stole from the store.
The foot chase continued through numerous parking lots and into a wooded ravine that runs behind several businesses along the Interstate 30 north service road.
After a short search, Bryant K9 Enzo found Henigan hiding in a small bush where he was taken into custody with no further incident.
“The Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Highway Police, Benton Police Department, Bryant Police Department and Bryant Fire Department for their quick assistance and actions that led to the Henigan’s apprehension,” the SCSO said.
Henigan is charged with aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony fleeing, two counts of felony theft by receiving, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
He is currently out of custody.