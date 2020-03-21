At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Benton Police Department detectives discovered the body of Olean McDonald Jr., 34, of Benton. He was the subject of a missing person investigation dating back to early March.
This investigation is considered an active death investigation; however, no suspects are being sought.
McDonald was last seen Feb. 29, around 6:30 p.m. He left from Athens Lane in a blue 2009 Dodge Journey.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947, or text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637. Info may also be left at crimereports.com.