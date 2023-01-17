BENTON — The Benton Police Department identified Tuesday the vehicle and driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred Sunday morning.
featured
Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- By Randal Seyler rseyler@bentoncourier.com
-
-
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Benton Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run
- 14 Beavers take home postseason honors
- Former Haskell officer discusses resignation
- Library takes Gann under its umbrella
- Polar Plunge to honor late longtime supporter with new award
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- A new era in Saline County: County Judge Matt Brumley is ready to serve
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- Haskell officers resign at council meeting (full story)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.