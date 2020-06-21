The Benton Police Department responded to a possible-shooting call just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at a North Fourth Street residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive juvenile male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was transported for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A juvenile male associate has initially been charged with manslaughter, but the investigation remains ongoing. Amended and/or additional charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.