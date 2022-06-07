The Benton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening at a local apartment complex.
Benton officers responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, who was subsequently transported for treatment. Her injuries were believed to not be life threatening at the time of transport, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
BNPD detectives have assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. No suspects are in custody, but detectives have a person of interest and do not believe this incident to be a random act, Petty added.
More information may be released if it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. Individuals can also text “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411 or leave a tip via the official BNPD app.